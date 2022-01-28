$156.22 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to announce $156.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.11 million to $157.70 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $128.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $606.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.99 million to $609.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $673.47 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $697.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.42 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% in the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

