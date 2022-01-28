106,640 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.