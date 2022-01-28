10,256 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $4,885,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $3,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $2,470,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.