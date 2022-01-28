$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

