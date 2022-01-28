$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,270. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

