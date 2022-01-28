$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.96. 6,790,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

