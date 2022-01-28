$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.38. South State reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

SSB stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.