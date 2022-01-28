$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

BOH stock opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $84.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.