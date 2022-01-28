$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $4.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MTX opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

