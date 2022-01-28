$1.04 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

IFF traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $131.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.