-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 440.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

