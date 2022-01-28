$0.27 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. Ferro reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,339. Ferro has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.