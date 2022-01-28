-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

THRX remained flat at $$8.75 during trading on Thursday. 71,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $24.54.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Timothy P. Clackson purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.