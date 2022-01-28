-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

THRX remained flat at $$8.75 during trading on Thursday. 71,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $24.54.

In other Theseus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Timothy P. Clackson purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

