-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Shares of LAW traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $29.68. 2,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,200,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $61,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.