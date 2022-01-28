-$0.10 EPS Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NovoCure posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.83.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in NovoCure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in NovoCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $115.21. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

