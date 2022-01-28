-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,557. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.19. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

