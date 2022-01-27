ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 643,812 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

