Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to “Hold”

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,596 shares of company stock worth $16,002,870. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

