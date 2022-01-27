Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.57 and a beta of 0.99.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

