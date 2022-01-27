Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Buy

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 103,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

