Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) to “Hold”

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

AMYT stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of -0.58. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

