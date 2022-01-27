Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Sell

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

LUNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 172,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a P/E ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

