Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of GSL opened at $23.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $863.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.51.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

