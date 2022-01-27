Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Sell

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

DELL opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.82. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after acquiring an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,574,000 after buying an additional 214,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

