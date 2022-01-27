Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.67.

NYSE:AA opened at $60.75 on Monday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

