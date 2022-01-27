Zacks Investment Research Downgrades James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Sell

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45. James River Group has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth $243,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

