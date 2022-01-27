Zacks Investment Research Downgrades INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) to Sell

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ INMB traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 129,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.65. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a current ratio of 18.91.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,352 shares of company stock worth $107,040. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.