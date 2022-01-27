Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) to Sell

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 280,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.69. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

