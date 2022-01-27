Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

AGRX opened at $0.31 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $291,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 451,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

