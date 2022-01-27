Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.30 and the highest is $6.20. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $3.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $8.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $6.71 on Friday, hitting $265.99. 431,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.36. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

