Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NU’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NU will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NU.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. New Street Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE NU opened at $7.07 on Monday. NU has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth $85,704,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth $114,204,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth $126,258,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter worth $255,925,000.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

