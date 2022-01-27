Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.05. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.60.

FVRR stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

