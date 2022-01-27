Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 299,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Yext has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.44.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

