Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.20 Million

Equities analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report sales of $538.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Children’s Place posted sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 529.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period.

PLCE stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

