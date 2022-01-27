Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.20 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report sales of $538.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Children’s Place posted sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 529.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period.

PLCE stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.