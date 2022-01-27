Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,662,000 after acquiring an additional 668,196 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.65. 539,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,603,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

