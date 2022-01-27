Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total value of $637,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,434 shares of company stock worth $40,483,774. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 403,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38. Qualys has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

