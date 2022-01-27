Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce $200.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.30 million. New Relic posted sales of $166.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year sales of $780.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.90 million to $781.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $907.04 million, with estimates ranging from $894.00 million to $922.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.32. 3,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $13,635,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

