Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $174.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total transaction of $720,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.33. 25,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,990. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

