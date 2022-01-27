Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will report sales of $337.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.57 million and the lowest is $231.44 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $694.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $809.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.