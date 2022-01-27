Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gitlab stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.03. 16,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

