Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.02. 20,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,619. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 62,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

