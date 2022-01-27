Zacks: Analysts Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.80. TC Energy reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TC Energy.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

TRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after buying an additional 276,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,375,467,000 after buying an additional 775,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,447,000 after buying an additional 1,459,233 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,973. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.