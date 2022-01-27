Zacks: Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce sales of $593.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $582.39 million and the highest is $610.20 million. Cinemark posted sales of $98.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 504.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $28,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

