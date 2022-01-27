Zacks: Analysts Expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Calyxt posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. The business had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLXT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,408. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

