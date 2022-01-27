Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 556,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,023,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 932,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 829,984 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 3,692,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

