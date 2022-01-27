Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $253.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the lowest is $250.79 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $919.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $180.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.11 and its 200-day moving average is $214.58. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $160.51 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

