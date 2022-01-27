Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report $5.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.31 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $20.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.80 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $1.72 on Monday, hitting $101.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

