Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($3.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Wave BioPharma.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWBI shares. Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.65. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $20.48.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

