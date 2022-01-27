Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) to post earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also posted earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Shares of CM stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.05. 19,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 16,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

