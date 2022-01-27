Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01.

ALNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.04. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

